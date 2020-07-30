Editor:
Today's (July 23) Sun has two letters from Trump supporters that I would like to address.
The first writer tells us that Joe Biden is in the early stages of Alzheimer's, and he signed the letter incorrectly, he forgot to put the DR. in front of his name, or the M.D. after it, he obviously believes he is a doctor.
The second letter writer tells us that Trump did a great job creating a vaccine by cutting the red tape involved. He obviously thinks that drug companies need permission to do research. But like I said in the first sentence of my letter, Trump supporters don't need facts, they prefer what all Trump supporters prefer, alternate (lies) facts.
Listening to Trump talking about the virus, is like listening to Grimms fairy tales, I guess he talks with that fifth grade speech pattern so his supporters will understand him.
I wonder what his supporters think about him wishing Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell well in a nationally televised speech?
Joseph A Del Bonis
Rotonda West
