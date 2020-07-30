Editor:

There was a letter writer recently who asked "why can't Trump's supporters see who he is?" The answer is easy, we know he has flaws and we see a man who is trying hard to keep the promises he made getting elected.

In spite of the incredibly wasteful, foolish and idiotic antics of the Democrats, the media, and "progressive" (more like regressive) socialists elected by Democrats. We can see that the Democratic party wants to usher us into a socialist/communistic era and we will resist. We want to keep our country's values which have established this great nation secure. Anyone who thinks that we will give up is not in their right mind.

Gregg Higgins

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments