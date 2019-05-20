Editor:
Many who voted for Trump in 2016 believed that he was a highly successful businessman and expert deal maker. They believed that America absolutely needed a successful businessman to manage the U.S. government even though Trump had filed for business bankruptcy six times.
We recently learned that Trump lost more than $1 billion over 10 years in the 1980s and 1990s. No other American lost more money during that time. This was the same time that Trump was selling, “The Art of the Deal.”
How successful have Trump’s deals been in 28 months as president? The bottom line is that he has not successfully negotiated one major deal.
No deal on his signature campaign issue to build a wall at the southern border to be paid for by Mexico.
No deal with North Korea, as Kim Jong Un launches more missiles and expands his nuclear capability.
No trade deal with China, as American consumers pay more for products and farmers lose their farms.
No immigration deal to solve southern border issues.
No health care deal to provide better health care for all.
No better deal with Iran on its nuclear program, as Iran escalates tensions in the Middle East.
No deal in Venezuela despite Trump’s pressure on Madura and his Putin-backed regime.
We’ve seen failure after failure and still Trump supporters stick with him. It is clear that they are too embarrassed to admit that they voted for a total con-man.
Harold Bruyere
Port Charlotte
