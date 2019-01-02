Editor:
In a letter to the editor on Dec. 15, the writer exposes his own bigotry, ignorance and totally blind loyalty to the current so-called president. (White men ended slavery, beat Nazis).
Does this person truly believe that Nazis weren't white men? And slavery in the U.S. wasn't the product of white men's cruelty and greed? Who, I wonder, taught civics in his schools?
"Progressives are in power," he wrote. Except, both chambers of Congress, the presidency and the Supreme Court are all dominated by so-called conservatives.
"We want America to be great again," he stated. Well, America is and always has been great and God-willing will still be long after this snake oil salesmen and his carpetbagging family have been run out of town.
The rest of the letter is just so comical and totally nonsensical it's not worthy of comment.
No American, in my opinion, with a particle of self-respect or sense of decency and patriotism could possibly still be supportive of this (person) in the White House. It's beyond pathetic at this point.
And to the gentleman who wrote that all felons vote Democrat? It seems that an awful lot of Trump's buddies are or are about to be felons themselves. Quite an interesting piece of selective attention.
Paul St. Germain
Punta Gorda
