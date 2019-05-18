Editor:
In a May 11 letter, the writer disparaged every Trump voter, or as he called them, Trumpoids. Trying his best to denigrate anyone who dared to disagree with the Democrats Socialist/Communist agenda in his holier than thou letter.
Those unsubstantiated claims are going to be quite a shock to Mr. Close Minded, as the facts are substantial and more coming to light daily through freedom of information requests. Not that he would find them reading or watching the biased MSM until the indictments start.
BTW, a letter to the editor is not a thesis and the 63 million-plus Trump voters are not on life support.
Catherine Barrett
Englewood
