After living through the experiences of the last 4-plus years, I will never again ask how what happened in Germany in the 20th Century could ever have occurred.
Why was there a Tr—p flag flying in front of a house in Section 23 of Deep Creek well into January? Displaying political items is prohibited there. There was also also the word “Bull-—t” on that flag. Nice. Good job. Is there a bus stop near there? What a great example for the children. At least that flag was below the Stars and Stripes.
Biden is president. He won by 7 million votes. There was no massive voter fraud. The “alternate facts” are lies. Leave the falsehoods and come back to planet Earth. Tens of thousands of people are changing their Republican voter registrations to Independent or Democratic. It is “DemocratIC,” not the way people say “Democrat Party” to be nasty, or perhaps to broadcast their ignorance.
Who were the rioters on January 6? They weren’t ANTIFA, which is not even a viable group. These were fascist supporters of Tr—pism. They aren’t patriotic Americans and some did not even vote. They’re deplorable haters. Hillary was right.
And do you know who else is deplorable? Those who still support the former liar-in-chief (and his lies and hatred), including those folks in the Senate and House, who went along with his agenda of insurrection and sedition. Remove them! It’s time to act like civil 21st Century humans, not blinded, self-serving, visigoths and vandals.
Cindy Scaruffi-Klispie
Punta Gorda
