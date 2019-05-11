Editor:
It is both entertaining and appalling to read the willful ignorance displayed in most (see "all") Trump supporter letters.
On May 6, a letter writer even made an attempt at poetry in attempting to denigrate Democrats. First, I would encourage the would-be poet to not quit his day job and, second, I think his rhyming couplets are ready to file for divorce.
Further, I keep seeing the Trumpoids attempt to make points with the "we all know" gambit, followed by one more tired recitation of an unsubstantiated claims about Hillary, emails, Benghazi, blah, blah, blah.
These folks, I would guess, have never written a thesis, which begins with an opinion, then continues with objective facts to support that opinion. They seem to have nothing to offer beyond their opinions. And given the human wreckage in the Oval Office whom they so enthusiastically support, their opinions are in need of life support.
John Butler
Port Charlotte
