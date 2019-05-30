Editorial:
When will enough be enough? All I have ever heard in my lifetime is that our country, the land of the free and justice for all, is the sole product of something called the Constitution. Sure, we all have heard it. Now after, what approximately 243 years (1776 to 2019), it doesn’t seem to mean that much. So, one must ask what happened?
One-word: Trump!
Being a person who easily expresses his opinion, I now find it hard to hold my tongue any longer. I’ve thought long and hard about this and I have come to the collusion that the rule of law is under attack by not only this man, but by his party and his voting base.
Remember, this is the guy who bragged that he could stand in the middle of the street and shoot somebody and would get away with it. Really, is this the person you think should be our president? Can’t you see that he is throwing “you know what” in your faces and you’re permitting his abnormal behavior, as a liar, a con man, a racist, a womanizer, a bully, a narcissist and of no moral standards to speak of.
Have you all become hypocritical Mike Pence’s of the world, as he stands behind Trump, looking at the back of his head with that smirk on his face thinking, “Am I that pathetic”? "Yes you are."
You, his base, his party, own this and only you can save our democracy.
Ron Orlikowski
North Port
