Editor:
There is just one person responsible for our country’s health and economic woes: Donald John Trump. He’s handled the pandemic by following his own playbook, the one he uses for every problem he’s faced, first deny it, then call it a hoax, then blame it on someone else, then just forget about it and distract us with something else.
Given his supporters are willing to follow this nonsense, I have the perfect suggestion for them, and it seems to be happening right before the fall…cruises! Cruise companies have great deals for everyone, forget that it wasn’t too long ago that Governor DeSantis wouldn’t let cruise ships dock in our state for fear their passengers would disembark and infect the rest of us. So, to all those fact-free, science-free Trump supporters, I say hop aboard!
There are many more people infected now than there were a few months ago and with lack of wide-spread testing and no available vaccine or effective medications, the sight of all those Trumpers partying hardy, without masks or social distancing, would be quite something! Let Trump, Pence, McConnell and DeSantis, plus all the Wisconsin Supreme Court justices who essentially ordered their citizens to vote in person in the middle of a pandemic, be the first to jump on board!
Good luck y’all!
Emily Smith
Port Charlotte
