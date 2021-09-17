Today is September 11, 2021, when the most horrific event on American soil took place. All presidents and citizens took place in honoring the people who died on that day except Trump. A boxing fight was more important than honoring the Americans who died on that day. If this does show how much disdain and contempt he has for our country, I don't know what else does.
As far as Biden's vaccine mandate, why is that Trump and all of his supporters are not encouraging "Republicans or these Trumpers" to get vaccinated? To be honest, I don't care whether they get vaccinated except they are preventing the vaccinated from getting treated from other diseases and continuing to spread Covid to other adults and children to the point while the hospitals cannot treat everyone. They are a death threat!
Perhaps the intent is that, if all these "Republicans or Trumpers" die, their party will not be re-elected. I don't think that this is the case, but these people are (not smart). There won't be enough voters. The thing that aggravates me the most is that they are totally against abortion, but when it comes to people who are sick with the delta virus or Covid, they don't care whether they live or die.
Save the fetus at all costs. If you care about living, do yourselves a favor and get vaccinated. These people on the internet and our "Republican" leaders don't care whether you live or die. You die. but, a fetus must live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.