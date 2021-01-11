Editor:
First and foremost I do not condone what the protestors did (Jan. 6). It was a stupid and dangerous thing to do. The blame lies with the MSM, social media, newspapers like the NYT and the WP and the DNC for inciting the Trump supporters to say the least.
Then we have the almighty SCOTUS, who are only too happy to hear a case about whether a baker should be mandated to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple or whether as part of Obamacare, Hobby Lobby should be mandated to provide birth control for their employees. What infuriates me is that they would not even hear or consider hearing mounds of evidence regarding election fraud of a Presidential election! No matter what party is involved, not hearing at least one case, is in my mind, spitting on and tearing up the Constitution which they took an oath to uphold. To me this is a shameful display of a cowardly reason not to hear the case!
Trump supporters have been more than patient regarding this questionable outcome but this was an obvious result as they were pushed to the brink.
Ever since President Trump has been elected and even before, the political "mob" has done everything in their power to get him out of office. None of which had any merit and just cost the American taxpayer a lot of money.
With all the dinosaurs in the Congress and the wimps in the GOP only proves one thing.
We need term limits including SCOTUS!
Judith Lisiecki
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.