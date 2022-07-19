“Jan. 6 hearings has only one team on offense.” and “Defense should get turn at Jan. 6 hearings.” Another wrote, “Why not call Mark Meadows? Or, the Secret Service Agent Tony Ornato?” We are to believe that the Committee is giving no voice to those who could defend Trump. As we consider this “poor me” argument, let’s look at the facts.
FACT: Democrats agreed to all Republican demands for setting up the proposed Independent Commission to “investigate and report” on the January 6 attack on the Capitol (Equal sharing of representation and subpoena power).
FACT: Republicans then rejected this even though it originally was their proposal. (Afraid that the Independent Commission would find Trump guilty?)
FACT: The majority of the witnesses who have given damaging (to Trump) testimony are Trump supporters.
FACT: Given the opportunity to “set the record straight”, many Trump supporters (i.e. Flynn and Eastman) have “pled the Fifth.” (Trump has repeatedly said that, “only guilty people plead the Fifth.”)
FACT: The committee has consistently invited a multitude of those in Trump’s orbit (including Secret Service agents) to come and tell, under oath, the truth about what they (and Trump) were doing leading up to, during, and after the Jan. 6 attack. Many have refused - some even defying subpoenas (i.e. Meadows, Bannon, and Navarro).
Faced with a situation of their own making, Trump supporters once again are playing the “we are the victims” card. It is easier to cry “partisan witch hunt” than it is to face facts.
