Front page, Sept. 28, 2020.
According to the New York Times and the Associated Press they want us to believe that President Trump sits behind a big desk all day long, trying to think of ways to beat the IRS.
Truth is this is just another ploy by fake news to discredit him and his office just days away from his re-election attempt and confirmation of his Supreme Court nomination pick. It may be true that he paid little to no federal income taxes. It is also true that he isn't the only businessman in America taking advantage of current tax laws and loop holes that allow them to legally escape the burden. President Trump didn't do his own tax return. He has legions of independent CPA companies that conduct all of his finances. It's up to them to make sure that all of their clients take each and every deduction that is allowed by law. If they didn't, they would not be in business very long.
If Congress or Senate doesn't like the ways the tax laws are written then they should change them. They have the power to do so. But my guess is they won't because their billionaire supporters wouldn't be very happy! Maybe the NY Times will only file the short form themselves. I'm willing to bet that the same people complaining are doing the same thing.
A bi-note is whoever gave the Times his returns was breaking the law. Even the President has the right to privacy.
Thomas Huss
Lake Suzy
