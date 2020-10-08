Editor:
President Trump’s political appointees have altered reports from the Centers for Disease Control to present data more favorable to the President’s re-election than protecting public health. All officials involved in this need to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
Since Michael Caputo, a former Trump campaign official with no scientific or medical background, was installed into the CDC, reports were altered to conform to Trump’s unproven statements that fears about the outbreak are overstated and that the risks of Covid-19 are inflated. Other reports were altered to focus blame on citizens if they became infected implying it was somehow their fault.
Meanwhile, the President said, “I take no responsibility at all.”
Recently, Trump held a Nevada rally with no masks or social distancing, in violation of local laws, that needlessly and selfishly put people’s lives at risk. And now, children are being forced to go back to school, to possibly become infected with the virus and pass it on to others.
During a February taped interview with reporter Bob Woodward, Trump acknowledged that the virus was deadly and was airborne. He has been consciously killing Americans for eight months.
Coronagate is the biggest scandal ever.
On November 3, vote for Joe Biden and for a better future.
Laurie Ulrop
Punta Gorda
