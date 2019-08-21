Editor:
Recently, a Sun letter-writer rightfully accused Democrats of possessing same mindset as French revolutionary “far left-wing sociopaths” who guillotined 40,000-plus for not abiding by their then-political correctness standards. Similar killing field will never happen here, for Americans for 227 years had something the French did/do not have, “the constitutional right to bear arms.” Pew Research: 37% of American households have immediate access to guns/ammunition. Vast majority stated guns are for their protection. I’m sure many people Pew called refused to respond.
Left’s motto: “The end justifies the means.” Anybody challenging their rabid thirst for political power are targeted for destruction via breaking of any law, taking any steps to destroy targeted enemies’ integrity and character (including radio/TV talk show hosts and their business sponsors), publicly revealing names, telephone numbers and addresses of Trump donors, siccing protesters onto identified enemies publicly or at home, threatening businesses, calling their enemies every vile name imaginable without restraint, street rioting, pushing hard for the U.S. economy to crash, attacking ICE buildings, protecting illegal immigrants from judge-ordered ICE deportation, lying, etc., all in futile efforts to gain control of D.C. government to implement their stupid, destructive, Utopian socialistic policies costing taxpayers nearly $200 trillion.
What voter with any common sense would back a Democrat Party now controlled by radical loons, all hating America? Unhinged, they have tried everything to get President Trump out of office and have failed at every attempt, for Trump is always three steps ahead of this hate-deranged mob.
Vote Trump in 2020 and keep America great.
Bill Bigelow
Punta Gorda
