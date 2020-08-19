Editor:
No, Democrats don’t want to ban signature verification for mail-in ballots like Trump declares. Their bill would require voters to be told by their local supervisor of elections if there’s any problem with their signature so it can be fixed.
If your handwriting has changed, update your signature with the supervisor of elections. Put your phone number on the envelope so you can be notified if there’s a problem with your ballot.
Florida is a no-excuse vote-by-mail state whose mail ballots haven’t resulted in any fraud. And that’s not because we have a Republican governor like Trump claims.
Trump put in charge of the postal service a big campaign contributor and friend. The reason should be obvious: make enough changes in mail services to mess with Democrats’ mail-in ballots.
Don’t let them win. Mail your ballot right away. Or drop it off at one of the supervisor of elections offices. It’s easy and secure.
Your local Democratic Party and your supervisor of elections are your best sources for help and the truth. Ignore Trump.
Paul M. Wiesner
Englewood
