Editor:

On Jan. 20 2017, The Donald Trump raised his right hand and started lying to America, paying hush money to a porn star, was just a "witch hunt." The Donald's lawyer ended up in jail?

Believing what Brezhnev was telling him not what American intelligence was telling him, must be "fake news!" The Mueller Report noted several instances of lying, "witch hunt"? and now blackmailing Ukraine, more "fake news." The Donald started lying when the natal doctor slapped him on his fat little bottom and hasn't stopped since. Wake up people!

Robert Schultz

Englewood

