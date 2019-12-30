Editor:
How to you Trumpers feel about your man taking money from charities for his own personal use? A billionaire who was caught buying personal items and ordered to repay more than $2 million. Does this make you Trumpers proud to support such a disgusting person?
Then you have this billionaire taking $2 million from St. Jude's All Children's Hospital from a charity event at his Florida golf course. He gave this gift to his son Trump Jr. who acknowledge the gift with a "so-what" attitude.
As a long time supporter and contributor to St. Jude's, I find Trump's act to be Satanism. Visit St. Jude's and experience the heart-wrenching beautiful young children confronted with daily fight to survive. How anyone could even take one penny from these children is sad, but for a billionaire to take $2 million is absolutely unforgivable.
I'm sure you Trumpers will find excuses for his disgusting behavior. This is all factual and provable.
Lawrence Mould
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.