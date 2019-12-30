Editor:

How to you Trumpers feel about your man taking money from charities for his own personal use? A billionaire who was caught buying personal items and ordered to repay more than $2 million. Does this make you Trumpers proud to support such a disgusting person?

Then you have this billionaire taking $2 million from St. Jude's All Children's Hospital from a charity event at his Florida golf course. He gave this gift to his son Trump Jr. who acknowledge the gift with a "so-what" attitude.

As a long time supporter and contributor to St. Jude's, I find Trump's act to be Satanism. Visit St. Jude's and experience the heart-wrenching beautiful young children confronted with daily fight to survive. How anyone could even take one penny from these children is sad, but for a billionaire to take $2 million is absolutely unforgivable.

I'm sure you Trumpers will find excuses for his disgusting behavior. This is all factual and provable.

Lawrence Mould

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments