Editor:
Can some one please inform the American people how much it has cost the taxpayers in trips by the entire Trump family (including business trips by his adult children working for the family business).
Also, how much does it cost the towns when they are in Florida or New Jersey.
Has any other past president been higher?
Audrey Dzwonar
Punta Gorda
