Editor:
On Jan. 6th rioters invade the Capitol after being charged by Trump, Giuliani, and others to do it.
Ted Cruz, and Josh Hawley and several other senators and representatives vote against confirming the Electoral College vote, still claiming fraud.
More than 50 court cases including the U.S. Supreme Court, either dismiss or completely throw out claims of fraud in the election because there is no proof.
Former president Trump calls the Georgia secretary of state and asks him to find enough votes to overturn the election, Miss Lindsey Graham does the same.
Trump considers dumping his acting AG, and putting in place another to investigate manufacture) fraud charges in the election.
The last four years have seen the retrumplican-led Senate steal three seats on the Supreme Court, give billions in tax breaks to the wealthiest Americans, allow Trump to lie about the seriousness of COVID-19, all while Trump is spending millions of tax dollars golfing. Now the retrumplicans want the Democrats to forget all that and play nice.
Trump got 74.2 million votes on Nov. 3rd, on Nov. 4th, hotel stupid put up the no vacancy sign. All 74.2 million rooms were occupied.
Joseph A. DelBonis
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.