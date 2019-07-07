Editor:

Apparently, President Donald Trump thinks Russian meddling in our 2016 elections is the stuff of laughable small talk in his discussions with Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit on June 28.

Of course, if that Russian interference had benefited his opponent in 2016 instead of helping Trump get elected he’d be tweeting a different tune.

This “wink-wink, nod-nod” exchange between President Trump and President Putin on Russian interference in our 2016 elections, Trump's historical pattern of abusing women, his callous and uncaring treatment of immigrant children and his disregard for anything not a direct benefit to Trump or the Trump brand should scare the daylights out of every American.

His behavior trivializes our democracy, degrades America society and shows our children that moral, emotional and intellectual bankruptcy provides a viable path to power. Please, in 2020 return Trump to reality TV-land where his talents are marginally useful and his tantrums are rendered benign.

Mike Coates

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments