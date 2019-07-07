Editor:
Apparently, President Donald Trump thinks Russian meddling in our 2016 elections is the stuff of laughable small talk in his discussions with Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit on June 28.
Of course, if that Russian interference had benefited his opponent in 2016 instead of helping Trump get elected he’d be tweeting a different tune.
This “wink-wink, nod-nod” exchange between President Trump and President Putin on Russian interference in our 2016 elections, Trump's historical pattern of abusing women, his callous and uncaring treatment of immigrant children and his disregard for anything not a direct benefit to Trump or the Trump brand should scare the daylights out of every American.
His behavior trivializes our democracy, degrades America society and shows our children that moral, emotional and intellectual bankruptcy provides a viable path to power. Please, in 2020 return Trump to reality TV-land where his talents are marginally useful and his tantrums are rendered benign.
Mike Coates
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.