Just so we're clear: there is no dispute that the protests Trump brutalized Monday were anything but peaceful. That was government violence against a perfectly peaceful protest so Trump could waddle over to a church that didn't invite him, carrying a Bible he's never read, pose for a picture, and then waddle back to his bunker.

Anyone defending Trump today is defending that: the use of state violence against a peaceful protest so government officials could pose for pictures in public places.

Nancy McCune

Englewood

