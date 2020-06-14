Editor:
Just so we're clear: there is no dispute that the protests Trump brutalized Monday were anything but peaceful. That was government violence against a perfectly peaceful protest so Trump could waddle over to a church that didn't invite him, carrying a Bible he's never read, pose for a picture, and then waddle back to his bunker.
Anyone defending Trump today is defending that: the use of state violence against a peaceful protest so government officials could pose for pictures in public places.
Nancy McCune
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.