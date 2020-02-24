Editor:
The evidence is clear. We are edging further and further from a society built on laws and on the concept of equal protection under the law, into a system where the rule of one man determines how our society is governed.
Contrary to the wishful thinking of Republican senators, President Trump has not learned his lesson. He has become emboldened and even more confident that he has the absolute right to break with constitutional norms, and the law, in order to benefit his allies and destroy his detractors.
Issuing his edict that the sentencing of Roger Stone needed to be upended, despite congressionally approved sentencing guidelines, the recommendation of federal prosecutors, and the longstanding practice of the separation of powers between the White House and the Department of Justice, illustrates just how dangerous President Trump is. And, it illustrates how vulnerable we are, as Americans.
Intimidation and fear were significant tools effectively used by Trump against Republican senators during the impeachment trial. Now that President Trump fully understands how effective those tools can be, especially when combined with his endless stream of lies, he is ready to do battle. He is willing to leave democracy and our rights in his wake. For him the end justifies the means. My advice is step up to vote, before you no longer can.
Geraldine Denecke
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.