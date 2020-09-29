Editor:
The world knows full well that Trump has been an embarrassment for the once proud United States. To everyone, except him, he is now a nonentity, as the United States has become to all of our former allies.
If Trump should win on Nov. 3, be prepared for him to attempt the repealing of the 22nd amendment, which limits the number of terms for president to two.
Despite our founding fathers calling for three branches of government, including the executive, judiciary, and legislative, Trump has actually said that the president should have complete authority. This would undermine the constitution, and create a dictatorship or oligarchy. If this is what his followers would be happy with, then vote for him, but be prepared to kiss democracy goodbye. You will have for your leader, someone who is no different than men like Franco, Stalin, Hitler, and Mussolini. For those Trump supporters worried about socialism, be prepared for fascism, if Trump has his way.
I realize that Joe Biden has had his gaffes and faux pas; but he is certainly a better alternative to a president who ignored a pandemic, which has taken the lives of 195,000 of your fellow Americans. Trump has displayed, on a daily basis, a narcissistic behavior, which is always a characteristic of a dictator.
If I sound like a prognosticator of doom, I am sorry. But don’t be surprised if Trump’s victory on Nov. 3, signals the beginning of the end of democracy as we have known it.
Joseph Martin
Port Charlotte
