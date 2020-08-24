Editor:
In extraordinary comments to Fox News, President Trump said he is trying to prevent the U.S. Postal Service from delivering millions of mail-in ballots to voters by holding up $25 billion in emergency funding for the agency. “They need that money in order to make the post office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump said.
“Florida’s most famous mail-in voter will do it again: Trump requests ballot,” by Palm Beach Post’s Hannah Morse: “For the second time as a Palm Beach County voter, President Donald Trump has requested a vote-by-mail ballot. And the president, who has just spent the past few weeks excoriating mail-in voting, has less than a week to cast it. The request for himself and first lady Melania Trump came Wednesday, the Palm Beach County elections website shows.
Nancy Haines
Punta Gorda
