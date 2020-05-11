Editor:
An open letter to everyone who thinks the occupant of the White House is doing an excellent job.
Are you living in a brain fog? The only thing that this tyrant has done is behave like a spoiled child, ranting and raving and getting his own way. In his words, he is "king" and we are a glob of gum on the bottom of his shoe. A mere inconvenience.
He is splitting this nation into the haves and have-nots, just like in the Dark Ages when kings kept their servants dumb and needy.
We, the people, can change this with our educated votes and remove this child and replace him with a true leaders. Otherwise it's back to the time of kings and bondage.
Oh, no! Here comes the "chosen one." All kneel and bow.
Not so fast. We still have the power to pick and choose our government officials. At this time and place, we still have that right. So make sure your vote is used wisely so we can return to the days of the voices of the people being heard.
Stand up and show some backbone. It's time to tell this imposter in the oval office "you're fired." Otherwise, you will hve to invest in a really good pair of knee pads.
Darlene Murlson
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.