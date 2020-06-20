Editor:

Our exalted president has proposed stopping responses to his lies. Would this be a precursor to banning all responses to exclamations from our hierarchy. Perhaps he could extend this censorship to all media except Fox News?

Why not? This is accepted behavior in all enlightened countries such as Russia, China, North Korea to name a few. Let us all bow down before our would-be ruler and sing a chorus of "Rockin Robin" tweet, tweet.

Andrew Schyhol

Punta Gorda

