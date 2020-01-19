Editor:
While Iran is responsible for the downing of Ukrainian flight 752, the catalyst for this act was the reckless Trump. Per press reports, U.S. officials gave Trump options to retaliate against Iran for its attack on U.S. military in Iraq, resulting in the death of an American. Trump stunned the officials by choosing the last option on the list — the assassination of General Soleimani, the head of the Quds Force. Granted, given Soleimani’s responsibility for the death of many American, his demise by us was justified. However, the time and place of the act was not.
Doing the deed in Iraq alienated the Iraqi government, leading to calls for the U.S. military to depart Iraq. Trump and Pompeo claimed initially that intelligence reflected that Soleimani planned an “imminent” attack on American installations without giving any details. They later mentioned that an embassy or “maybe four embassies,” as Trump claimed, were involved. Perhaps the impulsive Trump was attempting to further enhance his statue in the eyes of his blinded base. Clearly, the mendacious Trump had his re-election in mind when he made this foolhardy decision.
The assassination of Soleimani led to an Iranian ballistic missile attack on U.S. servicemen in Iraq which resulted in the Iranians shooting down Flight PS 752, mistakenly assuming it was a U.S. military aircraft attacking Iran. Thus, we had an accident of war precipitated by Trump.
While Trump was not directly involved in the downing of PS 752, he was the catalyst that caused it.
William N. Stevens
Rotonda West
