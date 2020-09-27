Editor:
Trump as the “law and order” candidate? Given that he was sued (and fined) over Trump University and the Trump (charitable) Foundation, and that he repeatedly interferes in DOJ cases, clearly, Trump lacks the character and integrity to qualify for the “law” half of “law and order.”
The “order” half typically means controlling and/or reducing violence in our streets. On July 21, 2016, Trump professed, “Americans watching this address tonight have seen the recent images of violence in our streets…I have a message for all of you that crime and violence that today affects our nation will soon, and I mean very soon, come to an end. Beginning on January 20 of 2017, safety will be restored.” Sound familiar?
Trump was the “law and order” candidate in 2016. Yet, here we are again and Trump is screaming “rioting in the streets” like it’s all someone else’s fault and he is helpless to do anything about it. Trump has no more idea of how to handle the problems facing our cities than he knows how to control the pandemic. Somehow we are supposed to vote for him to solve problems in the future that he cannot solve today.
The rest of Trump’s speech was, “The most basic duty of a government is to defend the lives of its own citizens. Any government that fails to do so is a government unworthy to lead.” Finally something we can all agree on the administration of Donald J. Trump is not worthy to lead.
Dean K. Tomlin
Port Charlotte
