Editor:
We'll all remember the shortages of toilet paper, sanitary wipes and hand sanitizer, grocery shelves emptied in short order.
Once the public became aware of the Chinese virus CDC officials and the surgeon general of the United States publicly announced there was no need to wear masks, the reason we learned later was because of shortages of masks that medical personnel had need of.
The previous administration failed to replenish the national inventory of PPE, having used up the supplies during the 1009 H1N1 fue pandemic.
Because of that failure, the current administration had nothing to fall back on and had to rush industry to produce PPE.
Keep in mind the shortages of toilet paper, etc. If President Trump had not played down the virus (which CDC officials did also) all hell would have broken loose. People would have bought up the limited amount of masks, etc. that was available at the onset of COVID-19. There would have been no PPE for nurses, physicians and other medical personnel. These lifesavers/heroes would have been unable to protect themselves thus unable to care for the public.
You can imagine how many people would have been stricken. The approximate 200,000 deceased today would have been minor compared to the hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions deceased.
Thank God President Trump analyzed the situation strategically and acted as a leader must. His action should be applauded, not denigrated by the MSM and politicians looking to score points.
It's a shame such a serious situation has become a political football.
John P. Englund
North Port
