A recent letter writer stated that President Biden is the tried-and-true dictator, not Donald Trump.
How amusing this is considering the eventual loser of the presidential election claimed he would not accept defeat or vacate the White House without a fight. We don’t live in a dictatorship, yet these are actions of a dictator. Trump railed against mail-in voting, baselessly claiming that tens of millions of extra unsolicited ballots were mailed out as he attempted to undermine confidence in the election results. As Trump suggested, there would be violence if anyone tried to remove him from power. Voila! The January 6 riot occurred.
More than 60 former national security officials called Trump “unfit to serve as president,” noting that while some of them disagreed with Biden on policy, they nevertheless believed it “imperative that we stop Trump’s assault on our nation’s institutions and values.” Never forget that Trump called dead U.S. soldiers, “suckers” and “losers” and said that the U.S. should not waste time looking for soldiers missing in action because they “performed poorly” and deserved what they got.
Donald Trump is an un-American dictator who has no ethical standards and represents the opposite of American virtue. He is a U.S. president who refused to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris because he feared his hair would become disheveled. The fact that so many continue to honor his legacy is an indication of a failure to understand or care about patriotism, service, or sacrifice.
