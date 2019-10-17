Editor:
We can start the Ukrainian Connection discussion with this: Many high level people from both parties (or their family members) had or have business dealings in the Ukraine. Hunter Biden was one of them. His father, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden threatened to withhold American money as a weapon to insure the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor, who was investigating the company where Hunter held a board seat. He admitted it, even bragged about it. Nobody batted an eyelash.
Another thing we know is that the United States has reciprocal investigative agreements with the Ukraine and other countries. We can ask for their help investigating crimes that have happened in their country or involve their people. Given those agreements, wasn't the President carrying out his duties to ask for help getting to the truth?
Two things stand out in the current political climate. The first is that we do not apply our laws or even our morals uniformly. The second is that had neither Biden or Trump been in politics, the dealings in the Ukraine would have slipped under the radar into obscurity, proving that the whole matter is politically motivated on both sides. The difference is that President Trump is within his rights, as President.
Arnold Avery
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.