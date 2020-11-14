Editor:
After the 2000 election, Gore contested the results for 37 days. The Democrats that called for Trump's impeachment as soon as he was elected are calling for him to concede and for unity. The group that called his supporters every hateful name they could think of now want tolerance, while they never give tolerance.
No state has certified their votes, so Biden is not President-Elect yet. There is a preponderance of evidence that voter fraud was rampant in several states. We have many people over 100 and many dead people voting. Vans came in the middle of the night to drop off tens of thousands of ballots that only had Biden votes in five states; a statistical impossibility. Many of the contested precincts had many more votes than registered voters. There are affidavits sworn by poll workers about laws that were not followed and irregular activities such as not allowing Republican poll watchers near ballot counting and in some cases shut out of the building. There were poll workers sent home and ballot counting continued into the night. Everyone knows this is illegal.
Courts will decide what ballots get counted. Valid ballots will give us the winner. If not, the election gets thrown out due to fraud. The 12th Amendment allows the House to pick the President with each state getting one vote. The Senate chooses the vice president. Under this scenario, there are more red states than blue; Trump wins.
Jim Crawley
Punta Gorda
