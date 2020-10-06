Editor:

Would the socialist Democrats allow buying guns by mail or would they demand that guns be purchase in person with an ID to prevent fraud?

You need ID to buy alcohol, cigarettes, medical treatment, get a loan and many other things, but the socialist Democrats see no need for ID to vote. This allows many inillegible people to vote and that is exactly what the socialists want. If the Republicans were pushing this instead of the socialists, all hell would break out. Just think about it, if the shoe was on the other foot.

Corruption is acceptable for the socialist. Your freedom will be gone if the socialists win this election cycle not only in the White House, but both houses of Congress also. Control of the people is what they want and they lost it with the election of Trump and have been trying by all means possible since the night of his election to remove him from office. The 2016 election was not corrupt as Hillary would like you to believe, since she was a poor candidate and one of the most corrupt people in this country that we are seeing more and more of this as files from the FBI and DOJ are coming out.

If the voters do not wake up and realize how Trump has foiled the swamp creatures and must be re-elected to continue draining the swamp, then God help us.

Robert McGuire

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments