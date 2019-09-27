Editor:
Trump absolutely cares nothing about our planet's survival. With Trump, it's all about the good ol' dollars — money is Trump's god.
Clean air, clean water and protection of our beautiful, wildlife means nothing to this billionaire and never has. Has he ever had a pet?
Trump and his billionaire cohorts would have raped Greenland and left that beautiful land in ruins, wildlife destroyed and citizens completely ignored. One recent poll elated me, for this poll showed 60% of voters polled do not want Trump re-elected.
You Trumpers realize that if he doesn't get elected he will be charged with crimes. Over 400 current and retired district attorneys agreed that Trump needs to be held accountable for his past illegal dealings.
He will no longer have the protection of the Oval Office. When running for president in 2016 he stated that he loved his supporters especially the "uneducated" ones for they believe anything "I tell them." Certainly glad that I'm educated.
Lawrence Mould
Port Charlotte
