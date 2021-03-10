Editor:
The GOP was once a great and well respected party. Unfortunately the GOP has now split into three separate groups.
Group one are the individuals who tell the truth and still stand for law and order and would like to rebuild the party to greatness. They are brave they have integrity and are not afraid to support the Constitution.
Group two are those known as the gutless obstructionist puppets. They live in fear and are controlled completely by Trump. They are oblivious to the facts and will lie to support Trump at all costs including insurrection.
Group three are the gone overboard psychos. They do not believe in the Constitution or law and order. They only care about power and will stop at nothing to gain it. They supported the insurrection and were disappointed when it failed. All patriotic Americans must be aware of this group's actions and take the steps necessary to stop them so they can never succeed. Be sure they will try again.
We can only hope that Trump maintains his grip on groups One and Two. He successfully lost the House the Senate and the White House and under his control the Republicans will lose more seats in both houses in 2022. The American people are tired of Trump's lies and lawlessness. Hundreds of thousands of Republicans are leaving the party because of Trump's lunacy. They will continue to leave and they will vote against Republicans in 2022. Supporting Trump will lead to disaster for the Republican Party.
Dennis Ouellette
Port Charlotte
