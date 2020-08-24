Editor:
What's the one thing that unites most politicians and most of Americans? You guessed it — war!
There's nothing like a foreign enemy to gather us around the flag — and get presidents re-elected. Wave the flag against the evil-doers. Yay-rah-rah. If you disagree, you are the enemy. North Korea, Iran, and ISIS await.
Think Trump won't pull this old trick? Don't be naive. Since when is he above having lots of people die on his behalf?
Covid anyone?
Robert Gilstein
Englewood
