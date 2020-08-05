Editor:

I left the Trump bashing socialist state of New Jersey to retire to the Trump bashing state of Florida. I never thought in my wildest dreams that there would be so many snowflakes here.

Guess what clueless? Trump will win in 2020 so you can continue on your idiotic rants for four more years. By then Trump Jr. should be ready. Trump 2020.

Dennis Toomey

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments