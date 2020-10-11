Editor:
Trump's herd “mentality” approach to Covid-19 is leading our most vulnerable citizens to the slaughter in what is correctly called herd “immunity.”
To reach herd immunity, 60% of our population will have been infected. That means if Trump continues to deliberately let the virus spread, 197 million Americans will contract the virus and 3 million of our most vulnerable citizens will die.
It's unconscionable that this administration is already on the path of sacrificing those 3 million lives. By not employing a national strategy and by encouraging a rebellion against his own administration’s guidelines of social distancing and wearing masks, Trump and his cohorts are choosing to save the stock market but not American lives.
Remember it is the most vulnerable of Americans who will die of the virus — the poor, the old, the already sick, and people of color who are already the majority of those 195,000 Americans who have died of the virus. And many survivors of the 6 million already infected may suffer long term effects and will not qualify for health insurance (even if they could afford it) if the Republicans have their way in court.
Too many people believe ageism, racism, and an aversion to the poor are not alive and well in America, but I wonder how willing Trump and his enablers would be to sacrifice 3 million lives and rip away health insurance from so many others, if our most vulnerable to the virus were white, younger, and well-off Americans?
Penelope Mayer
Punta Gorda
