Our Democrat pundits keep asking “Why would President Trump create an impeachable offense under the watchful eye of those who despise him?”… “Why does Trump continue to poke at the Democrats time and time again knowing it infuriates them?”… “Why does Trump refuse to give in to the Democrats?”… “The Democrats have voted to impeach him yet he taunts them and dares them to send it to Congress!”
Hello? Think about it. President Trump vowed in his election campaign to drain Washington of the corrupt swamp rats who do nothing but line their pockets and abuse the American trust. How would one accomplish this? What better way to expose them than to hold a public televised trial.
The Democrats aren’t impeaching Trump — he’s impeaching them! He’s carefully planned and implemented this debacle so well his opponents are clueless to see it coming. He’s used the Democrats hate of losing the 2016 election to draw them into exposing themselves.
The voters are soon to realize just how corrupt the Democratic leaders are! The President has boxed them in leaving them no way out. We can’t wait to watch the greatest political chess game ever played unfold on national TV! Bobby Fisher would be proud!
Michael Kaines
Englewood
