Editor:
Not one time has Trump criticized Putin. One of his first actions as President was to have a meeting in the oval office with the Russian ambassador, with no American press allowed. The Russian press released the story without context from U.S. press or White House staff.. So we really don't know what transpired in the meeting.
There have been other meetings with the same scenario, and we the people of the U.S.A. never get a story from American press. In one meeting Trump said Putin denied Russian interference in our 2016 election, and that he (Trump) had no reason to dispute him; even though our intelligence affirmed that the Russians did interfere. He won't pursue the possibility that Russia offered bounties for killing U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan
Now Roger Stone was convicted of conspiring with Wikileaks to release the Hillary emails, and Trump pardons him. A pardon does not prove innocence; and our congressional committees and Mueller have provided many Trump/Russian details. Do not pretend that Russia is not our enemy. Don't ignore the Iron Curtain, Berlin wall, Syria, Ukraine or Cuban missile crisis.
California has the 5th largest economy in the world, much larger than Russia; yet Trump bad mouths California because it votes Democratic and promotes Russia to be back in the G-8. It makes me believe that Putin owns Trump, clear and simple. Maybe there is a Russia/Trump Tower deal.
Don Skaggs
Port Charlotte
