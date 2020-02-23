Editor:

Dictators begin their rule by taking control of the free press. Trump has warned us that he is about to become a dictator when he said, "The media is the enemy of the people."

Let's just think about that. If the media is the enemy, we should abolish it, right? So let's get rid of The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Charlotte Sun, CNN, PBS, MSNBC, and all the rest. Of course, Donald J. Trump will keep one TV station. He will probably call it "Truth". At this point, we will have already lost all of our rights which were previously guaranteed by the Bill of Rights and the Constitution.

Trump will then once again proclaim himself "The Chosen One". God help us — even though by this time he might be laughing at us for our own stupidity.

Ray Patterson

Port Charlotte

