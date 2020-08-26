Editor:
While running for office in 2016 Trump promised not to hurt Social Security or Medicare. He did this numerous times. Since being elected in four yearly budgets he has tried to cut billions of dollars from both programs. Now he is trying to defund them by eliminating payroll deductions which fund them.
If you want to lose your Social Security and Medicare vote for Trump. When asked about this course of action Trump said we can't afford them. So all the years you and your employer paid into these funds are just to be used for tax breaks for the rich.
Terry Kristek
Venice
