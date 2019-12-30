Editor:

According to President Trump, the July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky which ultimately led to the impeachment investigation was a “perfect” call revealing that the U.S. President was in no way threatening to withhold congressionally authorized military aid to coerce Ukraine into investigating candidate Joe Biden.

We should take our president at his word.

We must insist that all facts be known so we can prove once and for all if the Impeachment Articles are the “hoax” President Trump claims them to be.

The Senate must conduct a fair trial, including the calling of White House witnesses and the presentation of key documents, so all of us can know the truth.

President Trump would expect no less.

William Welsch

Punta Gorda

