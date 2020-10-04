Editor:
Speaking about the coronavirus, the President said "It affects virtually nobody." I take issue with that statement. I know nine people ranging in age from 20 to 75, who were affected by the deadly disease. They suffered from chills, fever, coughs, headaches, joint pains and overwhelming fatigue.
One of them will probably be on oxygen for life with permanent lung damage. Two of them are dead. And the other losses; the loss of time, jobs, income, businesses and hugs and kisses from friends and family. I personally am affected. I don't think there is anyone who hasn't been affected. The loss of a year is something I, as well as most of us can ill afford.
And while the financial cost is high, the emotional cost is enormous. I cried for the suffering of my friends and I mourn their death. I suffer from anger, frustration, malaise and most of all worry. I worry about my wife, my children, my grandchildren and my great grandchildren.
I suppose if you only care about yourself and lack sympathy, empathy or compassion and live in an altered universe, you might not feel any loss or think that anybody was affected. The person responsible for this debacle, for well over 200,000 deaths, says, "It affects virtually nobody." Let us help him experience the effect of loss on Nov. 3rd.
James Deeble
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.