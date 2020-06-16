Editor:
I've seen a number of letters recently from Trumpaholics, complaining about a perceived selective bias your paper has regarding which letters to print. In short, you're being accused of favoring those dastardly liberals.
From my perspective, you folks seem to have a pretty open policy in that regard. I've read many letters from Trumpsters that are barely literate, let alone coherent.
I believe these folks are really griping about the fact that you.publish any letters with a progressive slant at all. By claiming bias, they are framing themselves as victims of your policies.
It's rather like the evangelicals who, upon hearing "happy holidays" instead of "Merry Christmas," will cloak their intolerance in victimhood, claiming they can no longer express themselves, evangelically speaking.
Oh those poor Trumpaholics, having to endure factual accounts of their president's dishonesty and ineptitude. Whine on, Trumpaholics. You are victims only.of your own bigotry and fear of facts. Does it hurt your feelings to read letters from folks not quite as charmed by the Liar-in-Chief as you? Now who's the snowflake?
John Butler
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.