Editor:
Sadly many Republicans are Trumpanzees ( Trump supporters no matter what he does).
Trumpanzees crave bananas thrown by Trump and discard the peels hoping that those who disagree with them will slip on them. Well, the majority are wise to this and aren’t falling for it.
The majority refuses to go bananas.
Trumpanzees shout “lock her up” to Clinton absent a trial and the presumption of innocence.
When it comes to impeachment the Trumpanzees want presumption of innocence and no trial witness testimony from Trump's inner circle.
Trumpanzees should count themselves lucky that they weren’t in Trumps inner circle since most of the inner circle is now in jail.
Only the Justice Department position that a sitting President can’t be indicted has kept Trump himself free from indictment.
Trump’s removal from office puts Pence in the presidency, not Clinton, so it doesn’t reverse an election a point Trumpanzees simply don’t understand.
Let's get the witnesses that Trump refuses to let testify under oath in front of the Senate and if they lie for Trump then let us all shout “lock them up”.
The majority craves for the truth not the bananas Trump has thrown at us.
Douglas Kennedy
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.