Editor:
This is to educate the woman whose letter stated "Only Biden Voters Should Pay Tax Hike." Apparently, you either live on another planet, in Kellyanne Conway's "alternate facts world," or really did not stay awake during history/civics classes.
You foolishly state that 74 million citizens are not represented. So, your statement means that only those who voted for the president currently in office should be represented? How do you figure that? That would make America a fascist/authoritarian country! President Biden is President to all America - not just who voted for him, as the twice impeached one threw out there to con his gullibles.
Here is where the History/Civics lesson comes in: Each state has 2 senators representing them. Also, each state shall have at least one U.S. representative, as written in Article 1, Section II of the Constitution (which, obviously you do not understand). Taxation without representation? No - you are 100% wrong!
Valerie Evers
Rotonda West
