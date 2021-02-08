Editor:

Another misguided Trumper believes he always supported the military. Was it support when he called them losers and suckers? Was getting five deferments because of bone spurs support?

The National Guard was called up to defend D.C. against people who were incited to riot against the election of Joe Biden, they were called in on January 11th, not to protect the inauguration, but to protect D.C. Trump was still in office. Biden's administration was not. The day after Joe Biden became president, the troops left the garage and any that remained in D.C. were quartered in hotels.

The writer laments that the current administration did nothing to help. The current administration was not in office until the 20th of January. On January 21st the troops left the garage and went to hotels.

It seems that Trumpers still prefer alternate facts.

Jean A. DelBonis

Rotonda West

