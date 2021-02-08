Editor:
Another misguided Trumper believes he always supported the military. Was it support when he called them losers and suckers? Was getting five deferments because of bone spurs support?
The National Guard was called up to defend D.C. against people who were incited to riot against the election of Joe Biden, they were called in on January 11th, not to protect the inauguration, but to protect D.C. Trump was still in office. Biden's administration was not. The day after Joe Biden became president, the troops left the garage and any that remained in D.C. were quartered in hotels.
The writer laments that the current administration did nothing to help. The current administration was not in office until the 20th of January. On January 21st the troops left the garage and went to hotels.
It seems that Trumpers still prefer alternate facts.
Jean A. DelBonis
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.