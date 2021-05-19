Editor:
After your reporter printed an inaccurate story about myself and our community’s Trump-Loving Coffee Shop, the vandalism and malicious acts against our business dramatically increased. Punta Gorda police found 22 construction screws strewn about our business' parking stalls. Our business was spray-painted (can you believe it? In Punta Gorda?). Our personal property continues to be vandalized because we love Trump and our country? Local Trump-haters routinely harass Trumpies with middle fingers and hateful looks. Our response?
If I was gay, these would be hate crimes. If I was Black, brown, polka-dot, Muslim, transsexual, or Jewish perhaps, these would be hate crimes. We are filing suit against Fishermen’s Village for allowing harassment and breach of contract, and we are exploring legislation designating acts of violence against Trump supporters as evidentiary hate crimes. Perhaps Watson vs. Fishville will be the landmark case?
For every unprovoked middle finger get on the road or Publix parking lots, we get at least a dozen thumbs up, two-honks, and thank yous! That’s a 12-1 ratio around here. MAGA isn’t going anywhere. Some folks need to get used to it. Stop the harassment of Trumpies. Consider us like the Amish, and leave us alone to our way of life. We are not part of woke culture. We are lovers, not haters. We are creators, not the destroyers. We are lovers of this great country.
Thomas J. Watson
Punta Gorda
